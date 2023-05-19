 Skip to content

Mad Digger update for 19 May 2023

Mad Digger - Wallpapers update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

5 new desktop wallpapers have been added (now there are 7). Also wallpapers are now presented in two formats - .JPG and .PNG.

