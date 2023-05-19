5 new desktop wallpapers have been added (now there are 7). Also wallpapers are now presented in two formats - .JPG and .PNG.
Mad Digger update for 19 May 2023
Mad Digger - Wallpapers update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Хранилище Mad Digger - Wallpaper (946750) Depot 946750
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update