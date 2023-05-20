Patch notes of Steam update #157, released on May 20th, 2023:
Maps
FoF Depot
- Changed map's time of day
- Re-added the windmill
- Made skulls pickupable
- Fixed missing or/and broken props
- Fixed missing or/and broken soundscapes
- Tweaked map boundaries
- Various minor tweaks
- Renamed the map file from _jb_depotfof to _jb_fofdepot
Hairball
- Fixed the Displacer's alt fire not teleporting players
Hairballer
- Fixed the Displacer's alt fire not teleporting players
Island17
- Adjusted spawn points used in SvT, SvM, and Shidden game modes
Minigames
- Increased props spawn rate during the prop fight minigame
VScript
- Fixed just connected players couldn't be found by their name or userid
Miscellaneous
- Fixed servers not being added to the server browser's history
- _player_connectfull event will now also be sent for bots
- Fixed vital NPCs could be safely removed with the Remover tool
- Fixed players could telefrag objects outside of their collision box
- Fixed _envlaser not dealing damage
- Fixed client crash on level load when the _clforcepreload convar is enabled
- Fixed the errors spam in the console when the model quality is set to lower than 'High'
- Fixed some translucent static props not rendering
- Fixed some maps having pure black brush surfaces
- Raised the default file size limit for the unpacked files from 150 to 256 megabytes
SDK tools
- Fixed syntax breaking typo in the FGD file
- Fixed text files getting extra newline symbols when packed into BSPs
- Fixed vrad spewing errors while processing materials used by static props
