Jabroni Brawl: Episode 3 update for 20 May 2023

Patch 157

Share · View all patches · Build 11271235 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes of Steam update #157, released on May 20th, 2023:

Maps

FoF Depot
  • Changed map's time of day
  • Re-added the windmill
  • Made skulls pickupable
  • Fixed missing or/and broken props
  • Fixed missing or/and broken soundscapes
  • Tweaked map boundaries
  • Various minor tweaks
  • Renamed the map file from _jb_depotfof to _jb_fofdepot
Hairball
  • Fixed the Displacer's alt fire not teleporting players
Hairballer
  • Fixed the Displacer's alt fire not teleporting players
Island17
  • Adjusted spawn points used in SvT, SvM, and Shidden game modes
Minigames
  • Increased props spawn rate during the prop fight minigame

VScript

  • Fixed just connected players couldn't be found by their name or userid

Miscellaneous

  • Fixed servers not being added to the server browser's history
  • _player_connectfull event will now also be sent for bots
  • Fixed vital NPCs could be safely removed with the Remover tool
  • Fixed players could telefrag objects outside of their collision box
  • Fixed _envlaser not dealing damage
  • Fixed client crash on level load when the _clforcepreload convar is enabled
  • Fixed the errors spam in the console when the model quality is set to lower than 'High'
  • Fixed some translucent static props not rendering
  • Fixed some maps having pure black brush surfaces
  • Raised the default file size limit for the unpacked files from 150 to 256 megabytes

SDK tools

  • Fixed syntax breaking typo in the FGD file
  • Fixed text files getting extra newline symbols when packed into BSPs
  • Fixed vrad spewing errors while processing materials used by static props

