Maintenance release: Godot 4.0.3

With the Godot 4.1 release on the horizon, contributors have been hard at work on major and exciting improvements to the engine. But we appreciate that many of you would like to have your experience a little less exciting and a bit more stable when using Godot 4 in production. To that end, we try to backport as many useful fixes as we can to improve your workflows, and the new Godot 4.0.3 release is the result of these efforts.

Almost every area was touched upon with bugfixes and stability improvements. This includes multiple crashes and glitches eliminated in constructive solid geometry (CSG), GDScript language server, importing of assets, and all things related to rendering and visuals. Several reported platform-specific crashes and freezes were addressed, especially on Android and Windows. And of course there were improvements to the overall user experience and documentation. The latter received a massive bump in completeness thanks to a serious effort from Calinou, who updated a lot of descriptions in the rendering API.

See the release blog post for more details.

Note: We forgot to post updates here when uploading the previous 4.0.1 and 4.0.2 maintenance releases – see their respective blog posts (4.0.1, 4.0.2) for details.

The illustration picture for this release comes from the Godot Juice course by MrEliptik. It's a great primer on adding juicy visual effects to your Godot 4 projects from the creator of Dashpong, and you can be sure it's based on practical experience! It's available on itch.io and Udemy.