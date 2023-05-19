Logos and awards officially out

Full patch notes for Beta 1.6
Changes
- All companies now have procedurally generated logos
- Added logo editor
- Added yearly awards with 4 categories
- Added shelf furniture that supports table lamp, table plants and awards for now
- Heavily improved schedule window and made it interactable + added shortcuts in team and staff window
- Added complaint when commute times are above 3 hours
- AI companies can no longer dilute shares if one company owns more than 50%
- Founder no longer reports precious metals
- Only realized gains and losses from investments are now taxed
- Improved furniture interaction distance visualization to work outside as well
- Added furniture interaction distance to couch, which is 50 meter radius
- The effect of mass layoffs on applicant appeal is now relative to company size
- More in-game UI elements are now affected by UI scaling, e.g. the context menu
- Team colors are now randomly chosen on creation
- Improved random color selection for servers, teams and assembly lines to space colors out more
- Save times in save window now use AM/PM based on player options
Fixes
- Fixed chance of getting missing sink warning, when employees are getting sick for other reasons, e.g. Just the flu trait
- Fixed taking a huge performance hit with destroy wall tool active in some cases
- Fixed random name generator getting stuck on a word after having used it 100 times
- Fixed 2 color materials not getting copied correctly when splitting room
- The AI will no longer place bids on IP that is owned by a lead designer, since it doesn't concern the company
- Fixed bug when undoing selling plot that caused an atrium to get removed
- Fixed replacing wall mounted furniture on the outside of a building placing it inside
- Fixed not being able to put company logo and title on both sides of a wall
- Fixed furniture placed on wall mounted furniture not moving with it when using wall drag tool
- Fixed wage negotiation window not closing if the only employee on the list was poached while the window was shown
- Removed review work from secondary task selection
Some logos to try
Patch notes for Beta 1.6.7
Changes
- Added option of making schedule window ugly and confusing by supporting AM/PM
Fixes
- Fixed recent addition to code modding breaking some code mods
