Swirl Watch Version 1.038 (Hot Launch)

-Zone SRM drop scaling is now based on mission phase and scales faster.

-Later mission phases now have increasing chances to spawn a resupply canister in a vault.

-Lost cargo loot score increased (20-->40).

-Reduced srm dropped from prisoners.

-Time scoring is more lenient now (<5m/map for max, up to 5m-15m/map for reduced score).

-Releasing boarded objects is now faster during reflex mode.

-Objective target ships are now excluded from being certain specialist versions.

-Wildlife gets scared of the player ship at greater distance now.

-Structure collision sounds no longer count against no contact bonus.

-Fixed a problem preventing minefields from spawning.

-Fixed guards that detected player exiting alert phase with 100% spot progress, leading to instant re-detection.

-Fixed a problem with a specific laser fence in zone 6.

-Fixed a problem with binding sprint key.

-Fixed an occasional empty text enty when displayed when completing comms key objective.

-Fixed wrecks not getting board-tagged if they are created from an already boarded vessel.

-Fixed boarding wreckages triggering boarding intro text.

-Fixed early game box refinery objective not awarding objective completion score.

-Fixed intel objective not completing on ship extraction.

-Fixed relay ship objective marker not changing correctly on alert connection shutdown.

-Fixed SRM heist objective not being completable by prying crates under lock-down.