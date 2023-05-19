 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Swirl W@tch update for 19 May 2023

Swirl Watch Version 1.038 (Hot Launch)

Share · View all patches · Build 11271074 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Zone SRM drop scaling is now based on mission phase and scales faster.
-Later mission phases now have increasing chances to spawn a resupply canister in a vault.
-Lost cargo loot score increased (20-->40).
-Reduced srm dropped from prisoners.
-Time scoring is more lenient now (<5m/map for max, up to 5m-15m/map for reduced score).
-Releasing boarded objects is now faster during reflex mode.
-Objective target ships are now excluded from being certain specialist versions.
-Wildlife gets scared of the player ship at greater distance now.
-Structure collision sounds no longer count against no contact bonus.
-Fixed a problem preventing minefields from spawning.
-Fixed guards that detected player exiting alert phase with 100% spot progress, leading to instant re-detection.
-Fixed a problem with a specific laser fence in zone 6.
-Fixed a problem with binding sprint key.
-Fixed an occasional empty text enty when displayed when completing comms key objective.
-Fixed wrecks not getting board-tagged if they are created from an already boarded vessel.
-Fixed boarding wreckages triggering boarding intro text.
-Fixed early game box refinery objective not awarding objective completion score.
-Fixed intel objective not completing on ship extraction.
-Fixed relay ship objective marker not changing correctly on alert connection shutdown.
-Fixed SRM heist objective not being completable by prying crates under lock-down.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2081971 Depot 2081971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link