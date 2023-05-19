-Zone SRM drop scaling is now based on mission phase and scales faster.
-Later mission phases now have increasing chances to spawn a resupply canister in a vault.
-Lost cargo loot score increased (20-->40).
-Reduced srm dropped from prisoners.
-Time scoring is more lenient now (<5m/map for max, up to 5m-15m/map for reduced score).
-Releasing boarded objects is now faster during reflex mode.
-Objective target ships are now excluded from being certain specialist versions.
-Wildlife gets scared of the player ship at greater distance now.
-Structure collision sounds no longer count against no contact bonus.
-Fixed a problem preventing minefields from spawning.
-Fixed guards that detected player exiting alert phase with 100% spot progress, leading to instant re-detection.
-Fixed a problem with a specific laser fence in zone 6.
-Fixed a problem with binding sprint key.
-Fixed an occasional empty text enty when displayed when completing comms key objective.
-Fixed wrecks not getting board-tagged if they are created from an already boarded vessel.
-Fixed boarding wreckages triggering boarding intro text.
-Fixed early game box refinery objective not awarding objective completion score.
-Fixed intel objective not completing on ship extraction.
-Fixed relay ship objective marker not changing correctly on alert connection shutdown.
-Fixed SRM heist objective not being completable by prying crates under lock-down.
Swirl W@tch update for 19 May 2023
Swirl Watch Version 1.038 (Hot Launch)
-Zone SRM drop scaling is now based on mission phase and scales faster.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update