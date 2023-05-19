 Skip to content

Car For Sale Simulator 2023 update for 19 May 2023

"Bug Fixes, Adjustments, and Innovations"

Build 11271054

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Errors

Fixed the gambling error of 20,000 (resolved).
Fixed the issue where customers were stuck and not progressing (resolved).
Fixed the issue where customers were offering a price of 0 (resolved).
Resolved the game crash issue when selecting "New Game" (resolved).
Fixed the problem of vehicles not appearing in the town (resolved).
Fixed the errors causing vehicles to get stuck and flip over (resolved).

Updates
Improved the negotiation system.
Customer offers have been corrected.

New Features
Added a beggar character.
Added a feature that determines the appropriate price for our vehicles.

