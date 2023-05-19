 Skip to content

소울 가디언즈 update for 19 May 2023

Maintenance on May 19th

Build 11271032 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello. This is Soul Guardians.

A temporary inspection will be conducted on May 19th (Fri).
Please refer to the schedule below to avoid any inconvenience while using the game.

[Maintenance Time]

  • Friday, May 19th, 2023, 10:30 ~ 11:00(UTC)

[Precautions]

  • The game service will not be available during the inspection and the inspection schedule may change.

[Update Details]

<Maintenance Content>

  • Traditional Chinese (zh-TW) will be added.
  • The remaining VIP period will be displayed at the top of the cash shop.
  • The issue where the message for insufficient Auto Hunting Tickets was displayed as insufficient Hell Keys will be fixed.
  • The achievement for clearing Lambda Strait 50 times will not be recorded when using Raid Helpers.
  • Force Release will not trigger in Dash-type skills.
  • Chain Arts Conversion Stones will no longer convert into the same card when used.
  • The issue where the class change mission did not progress during the first job change when there was a level difference of more than 10 levels will be fixed.
  • Some charge skills will be modified to be cast immediately.

<Balance Patch>

  • General
    The gauge recovery rate for Rush will be reduced.
    The invincibility duration during Rush will be changed from 1.5 seconds to 0.5 seconds.
    When stunned, all actions will immediately stop.
    Equipment movement speed adjustment will be removed.

  • Knight (General)
    Knight's Force Release will be changed as follows:
    Chain Arts: Damage 4%+2% -> 6%+1%

  • Slasher
    Splinter Slash will be changed as follows:
    Range: 700+200 -> 800+100
    Stun duration will be applied differently based on the hit position.
    Spiral Thunder Wave will be changed as follows:
    Base size: 80 -> 110

  • Magician (General)
    Mana Coat will be changed as follows:
    PvP Effect: Applied at 1/3 effectiveness
    Effect: 6%+6% -> 21%+3%
    Blink will be changed as follows:
    Movement distance: 280-600 -> 273-571

  • Wizard
    Volcano will be changed as follows:
    Number of explosions: 3 -> 6
    Ice Storm's range and number of projectiles will increase.

  • Priest
    Healing and Healing Circle will be changed as follows:
    Excluded attack power from recovery formula
    Cooldown increased by five times in PvP
    Healing Circle duration: Applied at 1/3 effectiveness in PvP
    Angel Crisis will be changed as follows:
    Attack power increased by approximately 20%
    Both effects' positions changed from 350 to 280

  • Assassin (General)
    Stealth movement speed will be changed as follows:
    100%+20% -> 100%+10%

  • Ninja
    White Tiger Roar will be changed as follows:
    Cooldown: 9.1 seconds -> 12.8 seconds

  • Monk
    Wave Fist will be changed as follows:
    Added mid-air knockback
    Attack power increased by approximately 20%
    Stiffness: 0.4 seconds -> 0.6 seconds
    If Hurricane Perception's target is not knocked back, it will not advance.
    X-key motion time for additional attack in Triple Strike will be decreased.
    Emergency Defense's last hit will be changed to have an area effect.
    X-key motion time after additional attack in Surajabmyeongkwon will be decreased.
    Lightning Fury will be changed as follows:
    Cooldown: 10.4 seconds -> 8.8 seconds
    Wall Burst can be activated during casting
    Wall Burst will be changed as follows:
    Cooldown: 7.8 seconds -> 8.8 seconds
    Double Dragon Moon Heaven can be activated during casting
    Momentum will be changed as follows:
    Cooldown: 90 seconds -> 75 seconds

  • Ranger
    Fist Mode will allow slower movement speed during casting.
    Freezing Arrow will prevent falling during mid-air casting.
    Frame Arrow will prevent falling during mid-air casting.
    Shaft Break will be changed as follows:
    Can be cast in mid-air
    Changed to instant casting

  • Pistoler
    If Kick Spike doesn't hit a target, a sliding function will be added.
    Crying Rain's stun effect will be applied differently based on the skill level.
    Iron Strike can be cast in mid-air.

<Product Announcement>

  • Kawaiing's Box Season 3 will be available for sale from May 19th to June 23rd.
  • Guardian Pass Season 1 will come to

Thank you.

