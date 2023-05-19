Maintenance on May 19th

Hello. This is Soul Guardians.

A temporary inspection will be conducted on May 19th (Fri).

Please refer to the schedule below to avoid any inconvenience while using the game.

[Maintenance Time]

[Precautions]

[Update Details]

<Maintenance Content>

<Balance Patch>

General

The gauge recovery rate for Rush will be reduced.

The invincibility duration during Rush will be changed from 1.5 seconds to 0.5 seconds.

When stunned, all actions will immediately stop.

Equipment movement speed adjustment will be removed.

Knight (General)

Knight's Force Release will be changed as follows:

Chain Arts: Damage 4%+2% -> 6%+1%

Slasher

Splinter Slash will be changed as follows:

Range: 700+200 -> 800+100

Stun duration will be applied differently based on the hit position.

Spiral Thunder Wave will be changed as follows:

Base size: 80 -> 110

Magician (General)

Mana Coat will be changed as follows:

PvP Effect: Applied at 1/3 effectiveness

Effect: 6%+6% -> 21%+3%

Blink will be changed as follows:

Movement distance: 280-600 -> 273-571

Wizard

Volcano will be changed as follows:

Number of explosions: 3 -> 6

Ice Storm's range and number of projectiles will increase.

Priest

Healing and Healing Circle will be changed as follows:

Excluded attack power from recovery formula

Cooldown increased by five times in PvP

Healing Circle duration: Applied at 1/3 effectiveness in PvP

Angel Crisis will be changed as follows:

Attack power increased by approximately 20%

Both effects' positions changed from 350 to 280

Assassin (General)

Stealth movement speed will be changed as follows:

100%+20% -> 100%+10%

Ninja

White Tiger Roar will be changed as follows:

Cooldown: 9.1 seconds -> 12.8 seconds

Monk

Wave Fist will be changed as follows:

Added mid-air knockback

Attack power increased by approximately 20%

Stiffness: 0.4 seconds -> 0.6 seconds

If Hurricane Perception's target is not knocked back, it will not advance.

X-key motion time for additional attack in Triple Strike will be decreased.

Emergency Defense's last hit will be changed to have an area effect.

X-key motion time after additional attack in Surajabmyeongkwon will be decreased.

Lightning Fury will be changed as follows:

Cooldown: 10.4 seconds -> 8.8 seconds

Wall Burst can be activated during casting

Wall Burst will be changed as follows:

Cooldown: 7.8 seconds -> 8.8 seconds

Double Dragon Moon Heaven can be activated during casting

Momentum will be changed as follows:

Cooldown: 90 seconds -> 75 seconds

Ranger

Fist Mode will allow slower movement speed during casting.

Freezing Arrow will prevent falling during mid-air casting.

Frame Arrow will prevent falling during mid-air casting.

Shaft Break will be changed as follows:

Can be cast in mid-air

Changed to instant casting