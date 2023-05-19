 Skip to content

Retro Golden Age - Livingstone Supongo update for 19 May 2023

Retro Golden Age - Livingstone I Presume updates its achievements

Share · View all patches · Build 11271017 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Zerouno Games has updated Retro Golden Age - Livingstone I Presume to version 1.0.2 with a fix for unresponsive and synchronised achievements in the game.

