-
Improved the wind chime of the prize sometimes getting stuck in the box
-
Made the size a little smaller because the Shachihoko can still get caught in the box.
Old Coin Pusher Friends 2 update for 19 May 2023
Fixed (Ver 1.0.3)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2281361 Depot 2281361
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update