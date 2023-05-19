 Skip to content

Old Coin Pusher Friends 2 update for 19 May 2023

Fixed (Ver 1.0.3)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Improved the wind chime of the prize sometimes getting stuck in the box

  • Made the size a little smaller because the Shachihoko can still get caught in the box.

Please note that we will not be able to match players with different versions of the game.

