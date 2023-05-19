 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Farmer's Life update for 19 May 2023

Hotfix 0.8.08

Share · View all patches · Build 11270955 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Feeding item problems were fixed.
Issues with some of the savegame files failing to load are fixed.
You can destroy fences without errors now.

Changed files in this update

Farmer's Life Content Depot 1137751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link