- Fix for the level-up widget that never disappeared
- Fix for gear that never got rewarded between single-player campaign GP wins
- Fix for achievements that were never given.
Taekwondo Grand Prix update for 23 May 2023
2.1.4 Release
Patchnotes via Steam Community
