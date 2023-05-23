 Skip to content

Taekwondo Grand Prix update for 23 May 2023

2.1.4 Release

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix for the level-up widget that never disappeared
  • Fix for gear that never got rewarded between single-player campaign GP wins
  • Fix for achievements that were never given.

