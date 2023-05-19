🌟 Version 0.20230519.1: Bullet Hell Upgrades, Gold Galore, and More! 🌟

Hello once again, brave Keepers! We've been tinkering behind the scenes and we're thrilled to share our latest improvements in version 0.20230519.1:

🔹 Bullet Hell Level Up: Bullet Hell now maxes out at level 2. But wait, there's more! At maximum level, bullets split into 3 after every hit. Triple the fun, triple the chaos! 💥

🔹 Gold in Hand: Several Modifier PUs - namely Blood Money, Cold Steel, The Blight, Savage, and On It - now grant gold directly instead of affecting Gold Value/Rate. It's instant gratification at its finest! 💰

🔹 New Passive Buff - Projectile Pierce: Our bullets just got a whole lot smarter! They can now pierce through multiple enemies. The more, the merrier! 🎯

🔹 Soak 'em Longer: We're making a splash with our Drenched Spell - the duration has been extended by 5 seconds! That's 5 more seconds of your foes dripping in defeat. 🌊

We're always striving to make your journey more exciting and enjoyable. We hope you like these changes as much as we loved making them. Remember, we're all ears for your suggestions and feedback. Keep them coming, and let's continue the adventure! 🎮🕹️