Sisypush v1.2 - Design Update

As you might have noticed, the graphical assets of Sisypush on the Steam store page and in your library have been updated to the new design, I hope you all like it! To celebrate the new look of Sisypush on Steam, there's an accompanying update bringing you some features, some bug fixes, and some new levels, bringing the total level count up to 72.

Changelog

Features:

Add an animation and sounds when unlocking new stars (foot/rock symbol in the top left corner) or the Seal of Approval after completing a level

Add updated logo to the main menu

Update store page graphical assets

Update library graphical assets

Level Changes:

Add new Phlegethon level: 'River Ablaze' (inserted at 4-10)

Add new Lethe level: 'Ice Spiral' (inserted at 5-7)

Bug Fixes and Other Minor Improvements:

Fix issue on Steam Deck where DPad was not working correctly

Fix bug where undo/redo actions while an object was (partly) on ice resulted in moving objects despite not being (fully) on ice

Reduce the default volume of ambience sounds

Make the code base a bit more maintainable

I hope you enjoy the new levels and features, please let me know in case you experience any problems. Have a nice day! :)