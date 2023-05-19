So, we made it, here we are, release day. Tim Climpy's Warfair is now available.

Please let us know of any issues on the forums, or on Discord. There will be issues, im sure, but I hope we can quickly resolve them.

Then we look to the next chapter of Warfair. More features, more content.

We would love to hear about any ideas you have, however crazy, broken, let us hear them. We started this game to create something fun that wasn't too constrained by the traditional rules of FPS, at least not all the time.

Thanks to everyone who wish listed the game, and double thanks to those that then purchase (and dont refund :D). The more we can engage with the audience, the more we can give back in future plans.

Special thanks to Xiogyn, AsdaBadger, Cheese Slipper, Silkmaster (aka The Smoke Master), Nath, Twiggy, BoysGaming, and Kali Muscle for your beta testing!!!!!!!

Also thanks to those that continued to push me to develop this from nothing to where it is now and beyond!