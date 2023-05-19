 Skip to content

Project: Nightlight update for 19 May 2023

Patch 1.3

Patch 1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 11270789

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new update is now live for Project: Nightlight which includes:

  • More interactable objects
  • Improving animations
  • Further optimizations

Thank you for your continued support and we hope you're enjoying yourself in The Department.

Changed files in this update

