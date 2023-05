Updates:

-Made a brutal shot sound for Nick's gun.

-Updated the animation of falling enemies, now it is very realistic

-Added an eagle for authenticity on the prairies

-Added 3 secret whiskey bottles + an achievement that can be obtained if you find all three

-Added a coyote to the night racing scene

-Added birds to one of the locations and enlivened the world even more

-Added fog to night racing

-Made a more realistic spawn of enemies