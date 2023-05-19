Updated content on March 19, 2022

- Added function: Added task target points on the mini map
- Correction: Reduced the beginner guidance level process and advanced the small tasks for controlling the new soldiers of the Intelligent Iron Tribe .
- Add function: The mini map can be clicked, and then the camera switches to the clicked position
- Correction: Bug with incorrect card position when dragging cards in challenge mode at high resolution
- Add function: in the third person, press F1, F2, F3 to control the movement of teammates
- Add function: let AI follow you in third person
- Add function: Once the plot level has been completed, open a new archive, and you can directly complete the process of receiving rewards
- Additional features: Eating a big meal in a tavern to replenish health
- Revised content: Direction of impactor skills
绚想争战 update for 19 May 2023
