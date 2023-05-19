 Skip to content

绚想争战 update for 19 May 2023

Updated content on March 19, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 11270717 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added function: Added task target points on the mini map
  2. Correction: Reduced the beginner guidance level process and advanced the small tasks for controlling the new soldiers of the Intelligent Iron Tribe .
  3. Add function: The mini map can be clicked, and then the camera switches to the clicked position
  4. Correction: Bug with incorrect card position when dragging cards in challenge mode at high resolution
  5. Add function: in the third person, press F1, F2, F3 to control the movement of teammates
  6. Add function: let AI follow you in third person
  7. Add function: Once the plot level has been completed, open a new archive, and you can directly complete the process of receiving rewards
  8. Additional features: Eating a big meal in a tavern to replenish health
  9. Revised content: Direction of impactor skills

