Conqueror's Blade: Sengoku Arrives June 1

Share · View all patches · Build 11270686 · Last edited 19 May 2023 – 10:13:05 UTC by Wendy

Conqueror’s Blade: Sengoku arrives on June 1 as a free update! Recruit 6 new Units, embark on a new Seasonal Campaign, and unlock exclusive rewards.

The fury of the wild, unchained, awaits those who would dare to venture forth.

Preorder the Season Pass NOW and get exclusive rewards!

New Units

*Note: Stay tuned for a follow-up detailed Unit-introduction article.

Unlock the following Units via Seasonal Challenges when they release, and stay tuned for more information on other Units that will be joining the fight very soon.

Season Units

Ronin - 3 Stars

Slice up your opponents with the sword-wielding Ronin, and deal high damage in short bursts.

Onna-Musha - 4 Stars

Fend off melee units with Onna-Musha’s deadly glaives.

Orochi Samurai - 5 Stars

Disrupt your foes with this anti-cavalry Unit, capable of interrupting attacks with their polearms.

Non-Season Units

Naginata Monks - 3 Stars

The temple monks took to arms to defend their home, and these organized fighters can mount counterattacks against even regular armies without fear or hesitation.

Mace Sergeants - 3 Stars

Stand against any would-be invader! They are now on a new mission.

Matchlock Ashigsaru - 4 Stars

While they fight with firearms rather than follow the way of the sword, the Matchlock Ashigsaru are an elite force to be reckoned with.

Unit Mastery

Mastery for the first batch of units will become available at the start of the season. Simply complete the related quests from the Warden to unlock this new feature.

First Units to Receive Mastery

Palace Guards, Halberdier Sergeants, Prefecture Guards, Mace Sergeants and Pike Militia.

Read more on https://steamcommunity.com/games/835570/announcements/detail/6765013970250166456

All-New PvE Map

We'll be releasing multiple new PvE maps throughout the Sengoku season.

You'll be facing enemy formations in the wilderness, and go toe-to-toe with new enemies on familiar siege maps and on new maps too! A word of advice: strategy is the key to victory.

We'll be releasing more info on all of this in the future, stay tuned!

Campaign

You will begin your conquest from the Borderlands or Maoyang in the coming season.

The Borderlands, Maoyang and Ostaria regions will be available this season. Contention over the regional capitals will gradually become available. Anliang and Augolia are normal capitals this season, with Conqueror's City being the major capital.

Preorder the Sengoku Season Pass NOW and get tons of rewards!

Preorder the [Sengoku] Season Pass to get exclusive rewards. The following rewards are only available to players who preorder the Season Pass before June 1st:

The Sengoku Season Pass activates immediately with the June 1st update!

Heroic Epic x2 - Each Heroic Epic grants 5,000 Glory, enabling you to get a head-start on your Season Pass.

Unit Medal x10 - Each unit medal grants 5,000 Unit XP to a unit of your choice.

50,000 Bronze Coins - A currency you can spend in-game.

Treatise x1 - An item used to explore past battlefields in order to find and collect Doctrines to empower your units.

Brave the new season & get unique rewards! Activating the Season Pass immediately unlocks the hero attire Shadow Muraji; reaching rank 100 in Conqueror's Path grants the hero attire Crimson Stag Samurai.

Want to keep up-to-date with the latest news on the Sengoku season? Follow us on social media!