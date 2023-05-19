 Skip to content

MatchR update for 19 May 2023

Hotfix 1.0.4

Hotfix 1.0.4 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys, I'm back for my bi-hourly hotfix ːsteamhappyː

As usual, a few bug fixes :

  • The "Autority" boss deals damage when matching orbs of his specialty, unfortunately every enemy afterwards did too, that's fixed,
  • The "Technophobe" perk turned off the "Sticky" starting character trait and it was not consistant with how they were worded. This has been fixed, Sticky now still applies a Poison stack on match, but does not deal damage when Technophobe is active,
  • Foam dart blaster could freeze the game if no specialty orb were on the board, this has been fixed.

I am aware that music does not work on bosses for some person and Steam achievements seem to have issues as well. I think I might be able to fix it today, so stay tuned for more patches ːsteammockingː

