Hotfix 1.0.4

Hey guys, I'm back for my bi-hourly hotfix ːsteamhappyː

As usual, a few bug fixes :

The "Autority" boss deals damage when matching orbs of his specialty, unfortunately every enemy afterwards did too, that's fixed,

The "Technophobe" perk turned off the "Sticky" starting character trait and it was not consistant with how they were worded. This has been fixed, Sticky now still applies a Poison stack on match, but does not deal damage when Technophobe is active,

Foam dart blaster could freeze the game if no specialty orb were on the board, this has been fixed.

I am aware that music does not work on bosses for some person and Steam achievements seem to have issues as well. I think I might be able to fix it today, so stay tuned for more patches ːsteammockingː