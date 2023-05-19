Hotfix 1.0.4

Hey guys, I'm back for my bi-hourly hotfix ːsteamhappyː
As usual, a few bug fixes :
- The "Autority" boss deals damage when matching orbs of his specialty, unfortunately every enemy afterwards did too, that's fixed,
- The "Technophobe" perk turned off the "Sticky" starting character trait and it was not consistant with how they were worded. This has been fixed, Sticky now still applies a Poison stack on match, but does not deal damage when Technophobe is active,
- Foam dart blaster could freeze the game if no specialty orb were on the board, this has been fixed.
I am aware that music does not work on bosses for some person and Steam achievements seem to have issues as well. I think I might be able to fix it today, so stay tuned for more patches ːsteammockingː
