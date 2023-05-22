Revolver + Tech Collectable Update (v0.2.0)





New:

Weapon: Revolver, a powerful handgun with slow firing speed. Can be fired quicker using the fanning technique, at the cost of accuracy

Gun selector popup UI for quick weapon swapping

35 Tech Chip collectables hidden throughout the game, used to unlock bonus features

17 unlockable bonus cheats to use when replaying missions

Fixed/Changed:

Changed the default controller layout to be more in line with similar VR shooters, and added more buttons to the customizable controls. (If you prefer the old controls, you can quickly swap back to the previous button layout)

Regular jump action added to player movement

Added Trigger Sensitivity option

Added option to throw Grenades using a preview throwing arc indicator

Added first iteration of two-handed weapon holding (needs much more improvement and is currently only for immersion, has no impact on gun recoil yet)

Buffed Energy Cell pickups to make them more appealing

Further rebalanced boss fight

This update adds two new sections to the ingame menu; the Loadout screen for new weapons (like the new Revolver) and the Tech Unlock screen for unlockable features, such as cheats. Future content will be added here and is unlocked through the new Tech currency which rewards players for exploring the levels and replaying missions. (There’s also an unlockable tool to make finding them easier) The cheats are only usable on previously completed missions and are meant to provide some extra fun, some cheats might not work in certain parts of the game. Everything is still subject for further improvement, especially animations and UI design. If you run into any bugs, let me know on the forum!

(If you have issues with a new patch, you can always go back to an older one in Properties > Betas)



Feeling nostalgic? Unlock the bonus features, like Paintball Mode!

