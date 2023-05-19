-
Changes:
-
Adventure Cards revealed by Scry can now be clicked to view info for the specific Adventure Card
-
Sequence of what happens in Duel has been updated so that Adventure Card Effects resolve before revealing both side's DV and card for both main game and tutorial
-
Updated Psyblast animation
-
Bubble Reworked to what its said in description
-
Recovery Roll should heal for 3 at the end of the turn now.
-
Bug Fixes:
-
Tutorial Upgrade timer not running fix
-
Fix for opponent picking power banner overlapping the timer in certain situations
-
Fixed a bug allowing ignite to damage the player instead of the opponent
-
Fixed a bug that allowed dark wish to not cut hp on 2nd pick
-
Fixed a bug that stopped knight's class to be activated. It will now be activated only after both sides of cards are revealed
-
Fixed a bug that made counter strike not reflect damage properly
-
Fixed a bug that made omnistrike not ignore blocks properly
-
Fixed a bug in upgrade cards during showdown phase that made them not work as intended
-
Fixed a bug that prevented campfire's effect when parleying
Halfwish Playtest update for 19 May 2023
190523 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2238831 Depot 2238831
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update