190523 Patch Notes

Changes:

Adventure Cards revealed by Scry can now be clicked to view info for the specific Adventure Card

Sequence of what happens in Duel has been updated so that Adventure Card Effects resolve before revealing both side's DV and card for both main game and tutorial

Updated Psyblast animation

Bubble Reworked to what its said in description

Recovery Roll should heal for 3 at the end of the turn now.

Bug Fixes:

Tutorial Upgrade timer not running fix

Fix for opponent picking power banner overlapping the timer in certain situations

Fixed a bug allowing ignite to damage the player instead of the opponent

Fixed a bug that allowed dark wish to not cut hp on 2nd pick

Fixed a bug that stopped knight's class to be activated. It will now be activated only after both sides of cards are revealed

Fixed a bug that made counter strike not reflect damage properly

Fixed a bug that made omnistrike not ignore blocks properly

Fixed a bug in upgrade cards during showdown phase that made them not work as intended