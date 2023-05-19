 Skip to content

Halfwish Playtest update for 19 May 2023

190523 Patch Notes

Halfwish Playtest update for 19 May 2023

190523 Patch Notes

Build 11270337

  • Changes:

  • Adventure Cards revealed by Scry can now be clicked to view info for the specific Adventure Card

  • Sequence of what happens in Duel has been updated so that Adventure Card Effects resolve before revealing both side's DV and card for both main game and tutorial

  • Updated Psyblast animation

  • Bubble Reworked to what its said in description

  • Recovery Roll should heal for 3 at the end of the turn now.

  • Bug Fixes:

  • Tutorial Upgrade timer not running fix

  • Fix for opponent picking power banner overlapping the timer in certain situations

  • Fixed a bug allowing ignite to damage the player instead of the opponent

  • Fixed a bug that allowed dark wish to not cut hp on 2nd pick

  • Fixed a bug that stopped knight's class to be activated. It will now be activated only after both sides of cards are revealed

  • Fixed a bug that made counter strike not reflect damage properly

  • Fixed a bug that made omnistrike not ignore blocks properly

  • Fixed a bug in upgrade cards during showdown phase that made them not work as intended

  • Fixed a bug that prevented campfire's effect when parleying

