- Fixed editor throwing an error when selecting a Leader referencing an ability that does not exist
- Fixed division by zero
- Logging data to help fix log report related to tutorial highlight not working with Reconnect the Department of Defense policy in The Big Picture
- Fixed exception due to focus management screen not updating focuses due to game progress (e.g. player A stays in focus mgmt screen, player B ends focus, player A selects expired focus -> exception)
- Using leader Resupply ability no longer causes an exception when the ability causes the leader to expire
- Fixed exploit caused by leader ability menu not closing after using leader ability that does not end turn (e.g. using Supply which kills the leader, and then using Consolidate)
- Fixed Supply leader ability not using the correct notification when used
- Steam initialization exception are now logged remotely
- Errors when clicking on a mod entry in the editor due to Steam checking upload feasibility now handled gracefully and logged remotely
Terminal Conflict update for 19 May 2023
Patch AN/GSQ-235(V)1021
Patchnotes via Steam Community
