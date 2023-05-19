 Skip to content

Terminal Conflict update for 19 May 2023

Patch AN/GSQ-235(V)1021

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed editor throwing an error when selecting a Leader referencing an ability that does not exist
  • Fixed division by zero
  • Logging data to help fix log report related to tutorial highlight not working with Reconnect the Department of Defense policy in The Big Picture
  • Fixed exception due to focus management screen not updating focuses due to game progress (e.g. player A stays in focus mgmt screen, player B ends focus, player A selects expired focus -> exception)
  • Using leader Resupply ability no longer causes an exception when the ability causes the leader to expire
  • Fixed exploit caused by leader ability menu not closing after using leader ability that does not end turn (e.g. using Supply which kills the leader, and then using Consolidate)
  • Fixed Supply leader ability not using the correct notification when used
  • Steam initialization exception are now logged remotely
  • Errors when clicking on a mod entry in the editor due to Steam checking upload feasibility now handled gracefully and logged remotely

