Update: 172

Hello,

this is update 171.

This is a bigger balancing / change update.

We've overhauled the Cold Countess and changed the Water card to be a consumable and how it is added to the Tavern deck.

What's new?

Changed: Cold Countess abilities overhauled.

Changed: The Merchant Reward "transform to a random higher tier card of the same type" was changed to "pick 1 of 3 better cards of the same type".

Changed: Water is now a consumable card and is added at the start of the Tavern and after each shuffle if the previous Water was used.

Changed: Staff now increases damage based on any card instead of only spell cards.

Cheers!

