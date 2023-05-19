 Skip to content

Card Crawl Adventure update for 19 May 2023

Update: 172

Update: 172

Last edited by Wendy

this is update 171.

This is a bigger balancing / change update.
We've overhauled the Cold Countess and changed the Water card to be a consumable and how it is added to the Tavern deck.

What's new?

Changed: Cold Countess abilities overhauled.
Changed: The Merchant Reward "transform to a random higher tier card of the same type" was changed to "pick 1 of 3 better cards of the same type".
Changed: Water is now a consumable card and is added at the start of the Tavern and after each shuffle if the previous Water was used.
Changed: Staff now increases damage based on any card instead of only spell cards.

Cheers!
🍻

