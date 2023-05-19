 Skip to content

Lunar Soil Playtest update for 19 May 2023

PlayTest Patch 0.0.6.1 is now out

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small update to the current playtest

  • Added a new checkpoint to the 8th artifact to prevent you from spawning without a lift
  • Updated the artifact robots interaction system to re-spawn on activation to prevent it from not showing up
  • Removed the restriction of high shadow quality level as lowest
  • Artifact levels now defaults to high quality shadows on level start
  • Fixed an issue with the Artifact Robots UI losing button focus
  • health, air and power re-fillers show now reactivate after use
  • Added health, air and power re-fillers to the example seen for debugging
    some findable gear in the artifacts may still have 0 amount of power, cant refill above 0.
  • New issue, suggestion and bug report system and API
    GitHub integration,
    4k screenshot support,
    Report from artifact levels(press F7 or from pause menu)
  • link to new issue-tracker on start-screen

You can find the issue-tracker here
https://github.com/MorgondagDev/lunar-soil-tracker

