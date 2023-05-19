PlayTest Patch 0.0.6.1 is now out

Small update to the current playtest
- Added a new checkpoint to the 8th artifact to prevent you from spawning without a lift
- Updated the artifact robots interaction system to re-spawn on activation to prevent it from not showing up
- Removed the restriction of high shadow quality level as lowest
- Artifact levels now defaults to high quality shadows on level start
- Fixed an issue with the Artifact Robots UI losing button focus
- health, air and power re-fillers show now reactivate after use
- Added health, air and power re-fillers to the example seen for debugging
some findable gear in the artifacts may still have 0 amount of power, cant refill above 0.
- New issue, suggestion and bug report system and API
GitHub integration,
4k screenshot support,
Report from artifact levels(press F7 or from pause menu)
- link to new issue-tracker on start-screen
You can find the issue-tracker here
https://github.com/MorgondagDev/lunar-soil-tracker
Changed files in this update