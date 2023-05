Share · View all patches · Build 11270243 · Last edited 19 May 2023 – 09:13:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Want to get the most out of your gear? Now’s your chance to make it even better!

Look forward to the following upgrade events between 19/05/23 - 22/05/23 (11 AM CEST):

50% higher chance to successfully upgrade weapons and equipment (from levels +1 to +10).

This reduces the risk of the item being destroyed on a failed upgrade attempt.

Seize your chance. We wish you all the best of luck upgrading your gear!

The NosTale Team