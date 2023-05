PLAYTIME TODAY 👽

Share ยท View all patches ยท Build 11270216 ยท Last edited 19 May 2023 โ€“ 09:06:08 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

๐ŸŒŸ๐ŸŽฎ Gear up for the epic battles in the world of Boss Fighters! It's time to mark the time, fellow gamers, as the action begins at these time slots:

Europe: 7-10 PM GMT โฐ

America: 7-10 PM EST โฐ

Need a quick refresher? Check out our comprehensive guide on how to participate: ๐Ÿ“–๐Ÿ’ป

doc.clickup.com/8503027/p/h/83fqk-10461/ecef4118dc665e1/83fqk-10461

Join the excitement, shape the community, and let's unleash gaming greatness together! ๐Ÿค๐ŸŒ

Put on your game face, Fighters and Bosses, because playtime is about to ignite! ๐Ÿ•ถ๏ธ๐Ÿ”ฅ