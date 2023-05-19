 Skip to content

Original update for 19 May 2023

Version 0.8.2 Avabled Now!

19 May 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.8.2 has been released, with new content:

Adjustment

  • End Mother's Day limited rewards
  • Modify the BGM of the volcanic area
  • Import some sound effects

