Producer Tycoon update for 19 May 2023

Steam is Back Up

Share · View all patches · Build 11269996 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Steam functionality is reimplemented. Achievements, cloud saves, and workshop should all be up and running. I am sorry for any inconveniences you may have had as a result of todays earlier patch.

