Cute Honey update for 19 May 2023

Cute Honey major update notice~

Cute Honey major update notice~

Patchnotes via Steam Community


(Important) Official chat room: https://s.team/chat/REXDS82M
Discord: https://discord.gg/uYhCmCY6Yy Twitter: @LovelyGamexyz

The content of this major update is as follows:
·Add character voice, more sense of immersion
·Increase the plot copy, and the sweet little story with the succubus maid
· Perfect gameplay, more refined and challenging
Of course, if you still want to play the previous version, you can enter the password (not): chse
And there are new games to follow!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2271980/Adorable_Witch5__Lingering/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2387590/Fairy_Biography4__Affair/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2403270/Hot_And_Lovely_Violet/

