Cute Honey major update notice~

The content of this major update is as follows:
·Add character voice, more sense of immersion
·Increase the plot copy, and the sweet little story with the succubus maid
· Perfect gameplay, more refined and challenging
Of course, if you still want to play the previous version, you can enter the password (not): chse
And there are new games to follow!
