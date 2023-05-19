 Skip to content

Your Chronicle update for 19 May 2023

[ ver 2.1.9 ] Bug Fix!

Last edited by Wendy

  • [ Fix ] Bug of "Talk with Father"
  • [ Fix ] Bug of Physical Attack
  • [ Fix ] Bug of Resource Effect
  • [ Fix ] Bug of the text of Auto Recoverer

We apologize for the "Talk to my father" bug. If you are experiencing this bug and have a save file prior to v2.1.7, I recommend that you play that file. Also, if you are completely stuck in the game and cannot reincarnate and have no save data, please contact me. I could reincarnate you on my end. (Discord server is the easiest way for me to fix the save file.)
Currently only the Steam version has been updated to v2.1.9. I will update other versions as soon as possible.
I apologize for the inconvenience and hope you understand.

