[ ver 2.1.9 ] Bug Fix!

[ Fix ] Bug of "Talk with Father"

[ Fix ] Bug of Physical Attack

[ Fix ] Bug of Resource Effect

[ Fix ] Bug of the text of Auto Recoverer

We apologize for the "Talk to my father" bug. If you are experiencing this bug and have a save file prior to v2.1.7, I recommend that you play that file. Also, if you are completely stuck in the game and cannot reincarnate and have no save data, please contact me. I could reincarnate you on my end. (Discord server is the easiest way for me to fix the save file.)

Currently only the Steam version has been updated to v2.1.9. I will update other versions as soon as possible.

I apologize for the inconvenience and hope you understand.