Update 1.200.1 – Batch of frequently requested improvements

Hello Sea Mayors,

As many of you already came to expect, another weekend is approaching, and we have yet another update ready for you.

For this occasion we’ve dived into list of improvements and suggestions that originated from our discussions with players. Next two updates will mostly contain your own suggestions, but few things are little bit more work so they will wait another week or so.

Anyways, back to today’s content – one of the biggest changes is relocating of your citizens. As your underwater colony expands and you create new workplaces, there is a need for people to change places of residence and have them live closer to their jobs. System that controlled this already existed, but based on you feedback it was insufficient. For that reason, relocation system has been reworked and this process will now be faster and more precise. It will allow your production chains to work more efficiently and adapt to any change better.

Another frequently asked change was the display of main resources on the main game screen. With changes made today, resources displayed on main HUD are grouped into categories, similar to how various “tools” items are shown under tools section. If you hover your mouse over each resource, you’ll see not only that specific resource, but several other that are similar or belong to the same frequently used category. Basically, every resource that you’ll need often (whether they are some resources needed for construction of building upgrades), will now be displayed on the main screen and there is no need to constantly open depot manifests to look for the current status of each individual resource.

From other update elements, few bugs with expedition system have been resolved and we’ve continued the optimization work on numerous building models.

CHANGELOG

REVAMPED: Relocation of citizens – your people will now move between houses and places of residence in dependence of where they work, cutting travel time and making worker efficiency better

TWEAKED: Tidal turbines will now accurately display movement in accordance to tide movements

IMPROVED: Frequently used resources are now displayed in groups on the main HUD making it easier to find and track them constantly

FIXED: Expedition world map and local colony view are now properly separated avoiding errors in selections and navigation

FIXED: Error where expedition mission objective wanted to remove too many batteries from stock is now corrected

FIXED: A number of text errors corrected

OPTIMIZED: Several additional object models optimized for better performance

Hope you’ll like the changes, and we’re off to second part of community suggested tweaks. That update you can expect in just over a week time!

Have a nice weekend!