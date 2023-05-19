 Skip to content

Bridgebourn Playtest update for 19 May 2023

Version 0.1.25

Share · View all patches · Build 11269889 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Made salvaging custom abilities return a lesser fraction of charges of an ability.
  • Fixed wording of salvage page.
  • Improved animation of abilities page via x button scaling.
  • Fixed various bugs.

