Adorable Witch5 : lingering update for 19 May 2023

Adorable Witch5: Lingering is online as scheduled!

Last edited by Wendy

(Important) Official chat room: https://s.team/chat/REXDS82M
Discord: https://discord.gg/uYhCmCY6Yy Twitter: @LovelyGamexyz

Adorable Witch5 : Lingering is now officially live after testing and perfecting! Seuss College Officially

And Mao Maotou heard that Seuss College has a black cat that can speak human language, have you found it? !
If you have any questions, you can seek help in the community, or contact us in the chat room, and you can contact Maomaotou at any time~!

And there are new games to follow!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2387590/Fairy_Biography4__Affair/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2403270/Hot_And_Lovely_Violet/

