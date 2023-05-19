Adorable Witch5: Lingering is online as scheduled!

(Important) Official chat room: https://s.team/chat/REXDS82M

Adorable Witch5 : Lingering is now officially live after testing and perfecting! Seuss College Officially

And Mao Maotou heard that Seuss College has a black cat that can speak human language, have you found it? !

If you have any questions, you can seek help in the community, or contact us in the chat room, and you can contact Maomaotou at any time~!

And there are new games to follow!

