Added Initial Custom Competitions
Added Leaderboards (Steam only)
Improved Marking
Improved Ruck Formations
Improved Online Cutscenes
Tuned Player Facing in Movement
Tuned Draft Picks in Management Mode
Improved Stability
AFL 23 update for 19 May 2023
Update Notes:19th May Part 2
