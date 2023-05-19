 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lawgivers II update for 19 May 2023

Alpha 7.14

Share · View all patches · Build 11269664 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FEATURES

  • parties may now choose to repay debts earlier to save money
  • totally redesigned calendar and calendar navigation
  • laws can be put again to vote after rejecting and waiting some turns
  • people can get victory points by reaching new positions in country
  • elections display now tooltips for every constituency and district

IMPROVEMENTS

  • each player can now organize just one event per week
  • it's possible now to plan an event ahead, before timeout is over
  • more party loans are available each year
  • election tooltips display voters gain from past election
  • display money/budget changes instantly and not just at end turn
  • happiness is now influencing region's stability
  • cities are hidden when displaying elections
  • party funding can give now unhappiness
  • when person dies, points are carried over to successor
  • elections turnout is now changing during game
  • party money at start rebalanced

FIXES

  • few ingame statistics were not registered correctly
  • potential freeze on general elections
  • players could advance without assign all candidates on elections
  • correct holidays are now assigned
  • crash on long term loans repaid in other countries

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1407182 Depot 1407182
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1407183 Depot 1407183
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1407184 Depot 1407184
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link