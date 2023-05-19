Alpha 7.14

FEATURES
- parties may now choose to repay debts earlier to save money
- totally redesigned calendar and calendar navigation
- laws can be put again to vote after rejecting and waiting some turns
- people can get victory points by reaching new positions in country
- elections display now tooltips for every constituency and district
IMPROVEMENTS
- each player can now organize just one event per week
- it's possible now to plan an event ahead, before timeout is over
- more party loans are available each year
- election tooltips display voters gain from past election
- display money/budget changes instantly and not just at end turn
- happiness is now influencing region's stability
- cities are hidden when displaying elections
- party funding can give now unhappiness
- when person dies, points are carried over to successor
- elections turnout is now changing during game
- party money at start rebalanced
FIXES
- few ingame statistics were not registered correctly
- potential freeze on general elections
- players could advance without assign all candidates on elections
- correct holidays are now assigned
- crash on long term loans repaid in other countries
Changed files in this update