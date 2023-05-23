Early Access Update v 0.1.1.27

EA v0.1.1.27 CHANGELOG:

REBALANCING & QOL

Difficulty levels rebalanced: all damage received by player is passed through a multiplier which scales with difficulty.

Easy: damage0.75

Medium: damage1.0

Hard: damage1.5

Nightmare: damage2.0 Added a third control point in "Dominance Zone" and adjusted the match accordingly.

-Team AI for King of The Hill rebalanced

-Rumbletron plays with Molly and Flak Jack from the start during the match in Dominance Zone QOL changes

-added glass panel in the tutorial route to teach new players about breakable glasses

-added brief description upon picking a new weapon in the real world

-"spread" section of the HUD now correctly hidden when player is in the real world

-HUD is hidden when the player is in a lobby or a hub level

-R-Frames don't do tactical rolls like humans anymore Weapons from Episode One have been rebalanced to make them more effective and reliable during combat.

-BUFF: Shotgun number of pellets increased 8 to 12, each pellet got its hitbox increased and its dmg has decreased from 10 to 9

-BUFF/NERF: Shocking Truth primary dmg increased from 8 to 12, secondary dmg decreased 25 to 12 so it's the same value

-BUFF: Ricocheter primary dmg increased 6 to 9, hitbox increased. Secondary dmg increased 9 to 11

-NERF: Bubblegun projectile size decreased from 1.5 to 1.35, rate of fire increased from 0.375 to 0.425

-BUFF: SMG primary dmg increased from 6 to 12

NEW CONTENT

1)First crossover event in the Arcade:

-Incision Guy is available as a playable character

-Incision-themed map "DM_Meat" is available in Deathmatch

2)Other characters from the campaign are available in the Arcade:

-the Wizard

-R-Frame

-Islander

-etc.

BUGFIXING

-WASD movement keys remapping fixed

-Dash "super jump" mechanic fixed/removed

-Audio of the Wizard commenting your victory against Major Commando now plays properly

-bullet cases sfx fixed

-default duration of pop up tutorials extended

-fixed slomo upon death of certain enemies

-fixed weapon textures loading incorrectly

-minor bugfix reguarding the music in CTF3

-various typos

-fixed various places where the player could clip through

-various minor fixes and softlocks