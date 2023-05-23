Early Access Update v 0.1.1.27

EA v0.1.1.27 CHANGELOG:
REBALANCING & QOL
-
Difficulty levels rebalanced: all damage received by player is passed through a multiplier which scales with difficulty.
Easy: damage0.75
Medium: damage1.0
Hard: damage1.5
Nightmare: damage2.0
-
Added a third control point in "Dominance Zone" and adjusted the match accordingly.
-Team AI for King of The Hill rebalanced
-Rumbletron plays with Molly and Flak Jack from the start during the match in Dominance Zone
-
QOL changes
-added glass panel in the tutorial route to teach new players about breakable glasses
-added brief description upon picking a new weapon in the real world
-"spread" section of the HUD now correctly hidden when player is in the real world
-HUD is hidden when the player is in a lobby or a hub level
-R-Frames don't do tactical rolls like humans anymore
-
Weapons from Episode One have been rebalanced to make them more effective and reliable during combat.
-BUFF: Shotgun number of pellets increased 8 to 12, each pellet got its hitbox increased and its dmg has decreased from 10 to 9
-BUFF/NERF: Shocking Truth primary dmg increased from 8 to 12, secondary dmg decreased 25 to 12 so it's the same value
-BUFF: Ricocheter primary dmg increased 6 to 9, hitbox increased. Secondary dmg increased 9 to 11
-NERF: Bubblegun projectile size decreased from 1.5 to 1.35, rate of fire increased from 0.375 to 0.425
-BUFF: SMG primary dmg increased from 6 to 12
NEW CONTENT
1)First crossover event in the Arcade:
-Incision Guy is available as a playable character
-Incision-themed map "DM_Meat" is available in Deathmatch
2)Other characters from the campaign are available in the Arcade:
-the Wizard
-R-Frame
-Islander
-etc.
BUGFIXING
-WASD movement keys remapping fixed
-Dash "super jump" mechanic fixed/removed
-Audio of the Wizard commenting your victory against Major Commando now plays properly
-bullet cases sfx fixed
-default duration of pop up tutorials extended
-fixed slomo upon death of certain enemies
-fixed weapon textures loading incorrectly
-minor bugfix reguarding the music in CTF3
-various typos
-fixed various places where the player could clip through
-various minor fixes and softlocks
