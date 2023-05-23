 Skip to content

GHOSTWARE: Arena of the Dead update for 23 May 2023

Early Access Update v 0.1.1.27

Share · View all patches · Build 11269604 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

EA v0.1.1.27 CHANGELOG:

REBALANCING & QOL

  1. Difficulty levels rebalanced: all damage received by player is passed through a multiplier which scales with difficulty.
    Easy: damage0.75
    Medium: damage    1.0
    Hard: damage1.5
    Nightmare: damage    2.0

  2. Added a third control point in "Dominance Zone" and adjusted the match accordingly.
    -Team AI for King of The Hill rebalanced
    -Rumbletron plays with Molly and Flak Jack from the start during the match in Dominance Zone

  3. QOL changes
    -added glass panel in the tutorial route to teach new players about breakable glasses
    -added brief description upon picking a new weapon in the real world
    -"spread" section of the HUD now correctly hidden when player is in the real world
    -HUD is hidden when the player is in a lobby or a hub level
    -R-Frames don't do tactical rolls like humans anymore

  4. Weapons from Episode One have been rebalanced to make them more effective and reliable during combat.
    -BUFF: Shotgun number of pellets increased 8 to 12, each pellet got its hitbox increased and its dmg has decreased from 10 to 9
    -BUFF/NERF: Shocking Truth primary dmg increased from 8 to 12, secondary dmg decreased 25 to 12 so it's the same value
    -BUFF: Ricocheter primary dmg increased 6 to 9, hitbox increased. Secondary dmg increased 9 to 11
    -NERF: Bubblegun projectile size decreased from 1.5 to 1.35, rate of fire increased from 0.375 to 0.425
    -BUFF: SMG primary dmg increased from 6 to 12

NEW CONTENT

1)First crossover event in the Arcade:
-Incision Guy is available as a playable character
-Incision-themed map "DM_Meat" is available in Deathmatch

2)Other characters from the campaign are available in the Arcade:
-the Wizard
-R-Frame
-Islander
-etc.

BUGFIXING

-WASD movement keys remapping fixed
-Dash "super jump" mechanic fixed/removed
-Audio of the Wizard commenting your victory against Major Commando now plays properly
-bullet cases sfx fixed
-default duration of pop up tutorials extended
-fixed slomo upon death of certain enemies
-fixed weapon textures loading incorrectly
-minor bugfix reguarding the music in CTF3
-various typos
-fixed various places where the player could clip through
-various minor fixes and softlocks

Changed files in this update

Depot 1893371
  • Loading history…
