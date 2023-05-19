 Skip to content

VEILED EXPERTS update for 19 May 2023

Server maintenance completed & compensation info (PDT 5/19 00:00)

Greetings Agents !

The scheduled maintenance is completed at 00:00AM 5/19(Fri) [PDT]

The delay issue in the match making has also been resolved.
The game service is available from now on.
For the inconvenience, there will be a compensation delivered to the message box in the game as below.

# Compensation details

  • For every player who access the game until 07:59 AM [PDT] 5/19(Fri),
    'Hardness' weapon skin item will be delivered to the message box in the game.

  • The delivery of compensation will be completed within 5/20(Sat).

A deep apology again to everyone for the inconvenience.

Thank you

