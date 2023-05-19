Server maintenance completed & compensation info (PDT 5/19 00:00)

Share · View all patches · Build 11269587 · Last edited 19 May 2023 – 07:32:08 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Agents !

The scheduled maintenance is completed at 00:00AM 5/19(Fri) [PDT]

The delay issue in the match making has also been resolved.

The game service is available from now on.

For the inconvenience, there will be a compensation delivered to the message box in the game as below.

# Compensation details

For every player who access the game until 07:59 AM [PDT] 5/19(Fri),

'Hardness' weapon skin item will be delivered to the message box in the game.



The delivery of compensation will be completed within 5/20(Sat).

A deep apology again to everyone for the inconvenience.

Thank you