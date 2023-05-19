Server maintenance completed & compensation info (PDT 5/19 00:00)

Greetings Agents !
The scheduled maintenance is completed at 00:00AM 5/19(Fri) [PDT]
The delay issue in the match making has also been resolved.
The game service is available from now on.
For the inconvenience, there will be a compensation delivered to the message box in the game as below.
# Compensation details
-
For every player who access the game until 07:59 AM [PDT] 5/19(Fri),
'Hardness' weapon skin item will be delivered to the message box in the game.
-
The delivery of compensation will be completed within 5/20(Sat).
A deep apology again to everyone for the inconvenience.
Thank you
Changed files in this update