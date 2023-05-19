- Nerfs to summons damage scaling.
- Reduced weretiger family attack speed buff.
- Fixed assigning RB and LB to skills on controller.
- Added credits for Toki Pona.
Ghostlore update for 19 May 2023
Update 1.002
Patchnotes via Steam Community
