Ghostlore update for 19 May 2023

Update 1.002

Build 11269566

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Nerfs to summons damage scaling.
  • Reduced weretiger family attack speed buff.
  • Fixed assigning RB and LB to skills on controller.
  • Added credits for Toki Pona.

