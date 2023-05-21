- Adjusted astrogation settings. Your astrogator will now try to get you closer to your destination and make efforts not to fly straight into it when you enter the ring plane again.
- Your RCS thruster and torch dynamic lights will now respect the light detail settings and turn themselves off when requested, improving performance on low-end systems.
- Increased chances to randomly encounter events such as big space stations and moonlets by just traversing the rings.
- Increased frequency of log writes. As logs are now flushed to the disc faster, in case of a catastrophic software failure (aka crash to desktop), there is a much higher chance of them containing relevant information.
- Updated translations.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 21 May 2023
0.624.16 - Astrogate Scandal
Patchnotes via Steam Community
