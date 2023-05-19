 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Final Upgrade update for 19 May 2023

1.0.1.39

Share · View all patches · Build 11269462 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed bug with incorrect visual display of pipes on the ship model when placing it on the field and turning around.
Pressing the escape key while placing a ship no longer causes the main menu to open.
Fixed problem with the check for the integrity of the structure of the ship or station after the insertion of the module, if the game is paused.
Fixed bug that occurred when trying to save an area into a module that contains more than one ship or station.
Fixed issue generating a default name equal to an existing Blueprint when creating a new Blueprint.

Changed files in this update

Experimental2 Depot 919265
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link