Fixed bug with incorrect visual display of pipes on the ship model when placing it on the field and turning around.

Pressing the escape key while placing a ship no longer causes the main menu to open.

Fixed problem with the check for the integrity of the structure of the ship or station after the insertion of the module, if the game is paused.

Fixed bug that occurred when trying to save an area into a module that contains more than one ship or station.

Fixed issue generating a default name equal to an existing Blueprint when creating a new Blueprint.