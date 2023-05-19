 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Farmer's Life update for 19 May 2023

Hotfix 0.8.07

Share · View all patches · Build 11269447 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can put items down on the floor and hang them on walls.
We are sorry for the inconvenience.
Animal feeding items are being investigated now.

Changed files in this update

Farmer's Life Content Depot 1137751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link