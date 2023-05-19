art of rally - beta v1.4.3b

Hey they,
Just a small update to the beta branch with some fixed and improvements - we're still working away at features in the background but wanted to get these fixes out in the meantime!
Changelog
improvements
- prioritise online leaderboard ghosts before loading local ghosts
- added and improved camera rotation options
- improved switching between vegetation renderer options
- added save game backups to help alleviate some save game issues
fixes
- fixed issues with haapajärvi local ghosts
- fixed volumetric lighting rendering issues on franzenheim
- fixed oreng valley -r finish gate
- fixed tears and terrain clipping on sardinia freeroam
- fixed rocks with no colliders on karura
- fixed invisible vegetation on some NVIDIA cards when running DX12
- fixed the front left wheel of das speedvan being too large
Changed depots in beta-beta branch