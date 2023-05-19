 Skip to content

Undecember update for 19 May 2023

May. 19 Data Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 11269417 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings, Rune Hunters.

UNDECEMBER will be undergoing a data patch on May. 19 (Fri) to address identified issues.

Please refer to the following information for details.

May. 19 (Fri) Data Patch

1. Data Patch Schedule: May. 19 (Fri) 2023, 15:30 (UTC+9)

  • The data patch will proceed without maintenance.
  • The game will therefore be available to play while the data patch is underway.

2. Data Patch Details

  • The issue where the obtained item information window for items acquired for Chaos Statue Level
    incorrectly shows items that cannot be acquired, will be fixed.
  • The issue where the item tooltip for sealed ‘Weaken DMG Totem’ is different will be fixed.

3. To Note

  • Please exit the game completely before logging in again for the patch to be applied.

Please be advised that players may experience temporary disconnections while the patch is underway.

We will always strive to maintain the quality and reliability of our services.

Thank you.

