May. 19 Data Patch

Greetings, Rune Hunters.

UNDECEMBER will be undergoing a data patch on May. 19 (Fri) to address identified issues.

Please refer to the following information for details.

May. 19 (Fri) Data Patch

1. Data Patch Schedule: May. 19 (Fri) 2023, 15:30 (UTC+9)

The data patch will proceed without maintenance.

The game will therefore be available to play while the data patch is underway.

2. Data Patch Details

The issue where the obtained item information window for items acquired for Chaos Statue Level

incorrectly shows items that cannot be acquired, will be fixed. The issue where the item tooltip for sealed ‘Weaken DMG Totem’ is different will be fixed.

3. To Note

Please exit the game completely before logging in again for the patch to be applied.

Please be advised that players may experience temporary disconnections while the patch is underway.

We will always strive to maintain the quality and reliability of our services.

Thank you.