Goblins Strike Back -Instant Fuck Heroines- update for 19 May 2023

Ver3.00 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11269376 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Great success!

Added a massive update!

Kinky events for all 25 characters added!

If you capture 10 or more heroines in the ImpregnationRoom, you can witness an event!

