New v2 avatars added! Over four times as many avatars now available!

394: Early Access 0.17.25 - May 19, 2023 8:05 AM EST

• Avatars for all races have been upgraded to the version 2 avatars. The legacy avatars can no longer be selected, but old characters still keep them. All new characters will use the new avatars. The v2 avatars are much higher quality and each race offers far more options to choose from. The total number of avatars went from 240 to 960, a 300% increase!

• You no longer receive a +10 magic find bonus while soloing. Now, you must have at least two party members to receive any magic find bonus.

• Edarion set's 5-piece +Demon damage bonus works now.

• If you use the /players command, you will always receive a magic find bonus based on that value instead of your party size. For example a party of five using /players 1 will receive no magic find bonus. A party of two using /players 5 will receive a +50 bonus.

• The old complete heroic mission achievement has been changed to complete a mission with a full party. If you already had the achievement, you still have it, but the description was changed. At least now it's possible to get achievement #20.

• There's a new UI option to disable all combat animations. This should make it playable on most PCs. It will also disable rain in town since this assumes you're doing this for performance reasons.

• Fixed a bug that sometimes allowed you to reload after a disconnect and instantly rejoin a party causing all kinds of bizarre behavior.

393: Early Access 0.17.24 - May 8, 2023 8:05 AM EST

• Fixed some sus animation behavior caused by memory optimizations.

392: Early Access 0.17.23 - May 8, 2023 8:05 AM EST

• Fixed a dumb config mistake. It's perfect now!