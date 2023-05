Share · View all patches · Build 11269253 · Last edited 19 May 2023 – 06:13:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello, all you vampire hunters,

Launch day patch changes:

-TNT ghouls now have a red light on them, making them easier to spot in a crowd.

-Fixed a bug with the crossbow where if you reloaded and switched your weapon mid-reload it would get stuck at 0.

-Fixed a bug with the green poison ghouls, when shot with the turret the hitbox for their poison would remain.