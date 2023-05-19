- The number of lives is 7 instead of 5.
- The popup windows of the Captain when he touches the decorations are removed.
- Level 2 difficulty adjustment.
- If you are game over after Boss 1, you will start again at the level where you were.
- A Twin stick control mode can be activated in the Gameplay menu and for the Top Down shooter.
Just a SHMUP? update for 19 May 2023
What’s news for this last big update?
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1849262 Depot 1849262
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update