Just a SHMUP? update for 19 May 2023

What’s news for this last big update?

19 May 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The number of lives is 7 instead of 5.
  • The popup windows of the Captain when he touches the decorations are removed.
  • Level 2 difficulty adjustment.
  • If you are game over after Boss 1, you will start again at the level where you were.
  • A Twin stick control mode can be activated in the Gameplay menu and for the Top Down shooter.

Changed files in this update

