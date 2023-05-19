Updates Notes for 19 May 2023

OscarWildeCard v1.2.1 - "Frock Hudson" edition
-
fix: Pharaoh Oscar 3 was doing the opposite of what it said when played as a Wildecard
-
change: when starting in windowed mode, game attempts to place window in center of screen
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
OscarWildeCard v1.2.1 - "Frock Hudson" edition
fix: Pharaoh Oscar 3 was doing the opposite of what it said when played as a Wildecard
change: when starting in windowed mode, game attempts to place window in center of screen
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update