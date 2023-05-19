 Skip to content

OscarWildeCard update for 19 May 2023

Updates Notes for 19 May 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11268905 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

OscarWildeCard v1.2.1 - "Frock Hudson" edition

  • fix: Pharaoh Oscar 3 was doing the opposite of what it said when played as a Wildecard

  • change: when starting in windowed mode, game attempts to place window in center of screen

Changed files in this update

