Hotfix 0519

Hello, everyone! This is Ninehectar.

Today, we have conducted a hotfix, and the following issues have been addressed:

Please note that previous save data may not be compatible, so we recommend starting a new playthrough.

Bug Fixes:

Issue where some residents disappear after the ending.

Issue where character animations were not displayed correctly during conversations with residents.

Sound settings have been temporarily removed (it will take some time to fix, so we have disabled the feature for now).

Fixed UI and tooltip errors.

Improvements:

Removed SP consumption for basic attacks with the Greatsword.

Adjusted tooltips and fixes for certain Memory Altar mechanics.

Added "Rolling" guidance in the tutorial map.

We will continue to communicate with you and provide updates in the future! We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

Thank you!