 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Grey Haven update for 19 May 2023

Hotfix 0519

Share · View all patches · Build 11268869 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, everyone! This is Ninehectar.
Today, we have conducted a hotfix, and the following issues have been addressed:

Please note that previous save data may not be compatible, so we recommend starting a new playthrough.

Bug Fixes:

  • Issue where some residents disappear after the ending.
  • Issue where character animations were not displayed correctly during conversations with residents.
  • Sound settings have been temporarily removed (it will take some time to fix, so we have disabled the feature for now).
  • Fixed UI and tooltip errors.

Improvements:

  • Removed SP consumption for basic attacks with the Greatsword.
  • Adjusted tooltips and fixes for certain Memory Altar mechanics.
  • Added "Rolling" guidance in the tutorial map.
  • We will continue to communicate with you and provide updates in the future! We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

Thank you!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2314651 Depot 2314651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2314652 Depot 2314652
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link