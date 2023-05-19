Hotfix 0519

Hello, everyone! This is Ninehectar.
Today, we have conducted a hotfix, and the following issues have been addressed:
Please note that previous save data may not be compatible, so we recommend starting a new playthrough.
Bug Fixes:
- Issue where some residents disappear after the ending.
- Issue where character animations were not displayed correctly during conversations with residents.
- Sound settings have been temporarily removed (it will take some time to fix, so we have disabled the feature for now).
- Fixed UI and tooltip errors.
Improvements:
- Removed SP consumption for basic attacks with the Greatsword.
- Adjusted tooltips and fixes for certain Memory Altar mechanics.
- Added "Rolling" guidance in the tutorial map.
- We will continue to communicate with you and provide updates in the future! We apologize for any inconvenience caused.
Thank you!
Changed files in this update