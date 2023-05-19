 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

黑暗塔 The Dark Tower update for 19 May 2023

Daily update

Share · View all patches · Build 11268862 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The wave function collapse algorithm is modified and the randomness of block size is adjusted
Added the "Air Defense Trap" card
Changed the difficulty of some scenes

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2396381 Depot 2396381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link